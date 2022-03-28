Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Up 15.5% This Week

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $230,504.40 and $8,064.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.61 or 0.07104866 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.71 or 0.99844419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

