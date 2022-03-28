Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $436,210.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $436,210.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.54 or 0.07120917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.09 or 0.99830585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

