Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will report $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.63 million and the highest is $254.91 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

VCSA stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

