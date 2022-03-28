Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will report $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.63 million and the highest is $254.91 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.
VCSA stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.