Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

Shares of AMT opened at $240.69 on Monday. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.