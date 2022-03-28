Zacks: Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

CYRX traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,255. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.12. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

