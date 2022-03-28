Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will report $27.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $20.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $128.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $159.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $210.25 million, with estimates ranging from $174.50 million to $245.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $561.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.