Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.27. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.36.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $173.14 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

