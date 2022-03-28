Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

CHD stock opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

