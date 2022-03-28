Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Equitable posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

NYSE EQH opened at $32.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after buying an additional 107,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

