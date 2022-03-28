Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Gentherm posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $69.03 on Monday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

