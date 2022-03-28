Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.90. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $73,802,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

