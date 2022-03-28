Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to post sales of $473.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.89 million to $476.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $425.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of MAA opened at $206.36 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $143.47 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average is $206.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

