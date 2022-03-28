Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.31 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,159,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Pool by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $431.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool has a 52 week low of $333.54 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.