Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.92 Million

Equities analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to post $247.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.97 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 139.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,871 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 246.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

