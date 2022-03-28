Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.16. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.28 on Monday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $127.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.87.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

