Zacks: Brokerages Expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. onsemi posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that onsemi will report full year sales of $7.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow onsemi.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,479. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth $72,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in onsemi by 9.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on onsemi (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.