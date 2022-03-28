Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $973.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $612.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

