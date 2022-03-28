ZBG Token (ZT) Price Hits $0.0202

ZBG Token (ZT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $190,611.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00110054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

