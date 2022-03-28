Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $178,667.78 and approximately $23,327.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

