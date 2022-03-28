Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.58. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

