ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 147,485 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $8,613,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 204.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,274,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.