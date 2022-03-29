-$0.09 EPS Expected for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Lands’ End reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lands’ End.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Lands’ End stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.