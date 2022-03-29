-$0.09 EPS Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediciNova.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNOV shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 30.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MediciNova by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

