-$0.31 EPS Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Civeo by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.01 million, a P/E ratio of -162.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Civeo has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

