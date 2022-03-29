$0.44 EPS Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

