-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.92) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Celcuity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

CELC opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

