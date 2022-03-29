-$0.49 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.26). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($1.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $48,312,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,581,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

