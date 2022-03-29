$0.62 EPS Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. BCE also reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

