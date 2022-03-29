$0.62 EPS Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. BCE also posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. BCE has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

