$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of PBH opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

