$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad Solutions.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 5.45 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.65.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,600,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,720,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

