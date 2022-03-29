$1.23 EPS Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.21. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

DORM opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,764,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

