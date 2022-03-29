$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will post sales of $112.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.50 million. BancFirst reported sales of $117.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $470.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.