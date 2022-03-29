127,505 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,910,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,109,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

