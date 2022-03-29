$130.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to announce $130.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.66 million. Cango posted sales of $171.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.72. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $121,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cango by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 270,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cango by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 185,583 shares during the period. 22.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CANG opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.16 million, a P/E ratio of -268.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

