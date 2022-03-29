13,779 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,619,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPLA opened at $186.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.46. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

