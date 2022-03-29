$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

