$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.48.
Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.
Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motus GI (MOTS)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.