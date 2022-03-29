$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) will report sales of $143.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $142.34 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $796.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKA opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

