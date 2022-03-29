$15.10 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) to post $15.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.33 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $10.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $57.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.44 billion to $66.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.14 billion to $61.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,220 shares of company stock worth $15,979,983. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

