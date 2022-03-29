$150.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will announce $150.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $112.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $638.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $960.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $708.24 million, with estimates ranging from $616.34 million to $957.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.