$150.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) will announce $150.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $112.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $638.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $960.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $708.24 million, with estimates ranging from $616.34 million to $957.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.