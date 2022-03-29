$182.02 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will announce $182.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.70 million. Lindsay reported sales of $143.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $689.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LNN opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,373,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,037 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

