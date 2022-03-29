$2.08 EPS Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 278,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average is $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $126.03 and a one year high of $203.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.