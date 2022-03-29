$2.08 EPS Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.66. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $126.03 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,666,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 29,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

