$2.81 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Primerica posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.13.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Primerica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,307,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 36.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

