$200.35 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will announce $200.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $796.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $829.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $806.95 million, with estimates ranging from $790.90 million to $823.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exterran.

EXTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 264.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exterran in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

