24,685 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,685 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $10,101,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $7,137,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

AEM stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

