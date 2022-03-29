256,532 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Accomplice Associates II LLC

Accomplice Associates II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $64,742,000. Coinbase Global makes up about 82.3% of Accomplice Associates II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Accomplice Associates II LLC owned 0.12% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.05.

COIN stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.74. The stock had a trading volume of 127,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,729. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.12 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,920.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

