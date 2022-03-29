28,232 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

