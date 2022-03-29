29,916 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.