2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($3.19) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will earn ($3.19) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

TSVT stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715 over the last 90 days.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

